Recreational Vehicle Reminders From Chadron Police

The City of Chadron, in its continued effort to keep our city streets clear of snow and open for travel during the winter months, modified City Ordinance §16-308 Recreational vehicles; storage, in December of last year.

We are asking our residents to assist in these efforts by removing the below listed vehicles from City streets during the time period of 1 November through 31 March of each year.

The following vehicle types are affected by the change in City Ordinance §16-308:

Any motor vehicle or trailer designed and used as a travel trailer, camper, motor home, tent trailer, boat trailer, ATV/UTV trailer, snowmobile trailer, camping trailer, cargo trailer, trailer of any kind, or bus.

Because this is a new Ordinance, we will be holding off enforcement action until Monday 13 November, 2017 to allow for the removal of the aforementioned vehicles from roadways.

If you would like a complete copy of the City of Chadron City Ordinance(s) I would be happy to provide a copy or speak with you.

Please contact me, Mark Cloyd, Special Services Officer, at the Chadron Police Department at (308) 432-0510 or by e-mail at mcloyd@chadronpd.com.