Record Number Of People Employed Last Month In Nebraska 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Labor Department says a record number of people were employed in the state in November.

The department said in a report released Friday that more than 984,000 people were employed last month. Labor Commissioner John Albin says the employment has increased each of the past six months and set records each month since August.

The report says the November unemployment rate was unchanged at 2.7 percent, matching the October figure. The rate was down six-tenths of a percentage point from the November 2016 rate of 3.3 percent.

The November rate also remained well below the U.S. rate, which was unchanged at 4.1 percent.