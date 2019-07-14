Record falls as former CSC Eagles win Chadron Colter Run 5K, 10K races

Courtesy: Con Marshall, CSC Sports Information

Photo Credit: @RunChadron Twitter Account

A couple of former Chadron State College cross country and distance runners set the pace during the Colter Run that was a part of Fur Trade Days in Chadron on Saturday.

One of them is Alejandro Garcia, a native of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., and now a teacher at Creek Valley High in Chappell. He broke his own record while winning the men’s 5 kilometer race. His time of 15 minutes and six seconds is 36 seconds faster than the record he set in 2017.

The other is Dylan Stansbury of Crawford, who won the 10 kilometer race in 34 minutes and four seconds, the second fastest time in the race’s 36-year history. Only James McGown, who set the record of 33:11 in 2002, when he was a member of Team Nebraska and not long after he had run the marathon in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

It was the fifth year in a row that Stansbury has won the 10k race during the Colter Run.

Kiya Passero of Chadron won the women’s 5k race in 21 minutes and eight seconds while Jacki Musgrave of Bingham repeated as the women’s 10k winner. Musgrave’s time was 50:26, four seconds faster than her winning time a year ago.

Another highlight in the women’s competition saw Cathy Donohue of Chadron break her 5k record in the 60 and over age group. Her time Saturday was 26:24, nearly three minutes faster than the record she had set in 2017.

There were 192 participants in the Colter Run, including 37 in the two-mile fun run.

The Chadron Rotary Club sponsors the event.

5k men’s age group winners:

15 and under–1, Adam Ali, Omaha, 18:49, (age group record); 19-29–Alejandro Garcia, Chappell, 15:05 (age group and overall record); 30-39–John Tripp, Omaha, 18:40; 40-49–Shawn Hunter, Hemingford, 25:26; 50-59–Mark Graves, Chadron, 21:55; 60 and over–Douglas Runner, Ashby, 25:32.

5k women’s age group winners:

15 and under–Aspen Graves, Chadron, 21:55; 19-29–Kiya Passero, Chadron, 21:08; 30-39–Jenny Pyle, Hay Springs, 22:56; 40-49–Marion Lockwood, Thornton, Colo., 43:57; 50-59–Dee Hannaford, Chadron, 34:59; 60 and over–Cathy Donohue, Chadron, 26:24 (age group record).

10k men’s age group winners:

19-29–Dylan Stansbury, Crawford, 34:04, (second best time all-time); 30-39–Addison Margrave, Chadron, 49:47; 40-49–Josh Harford, Frederick, Colo., 48:04. 60 and over–Allen Ritter, Alliance, 58:46.

10k women’s age group winners:

19-29–Michaela Gum, Gering, 57:37; 30-30–Jenn Dorwart, Laramie, Wyo., 57:18; 40-49–Jacki Musgrave, Bingham, 50:26; 50-59–Rose Sutton, Wahoo, 53.36.