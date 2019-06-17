Recent grad dies after pickup rams into semitrailer in western Nebraska

SUTHERLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a recent high school graduate died after his pickup truck ran into the rear of a semitrailer on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.



The crash occurred a little before 4:15 p.m. Friday, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Sutherland.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the semi was stopped in the westbound lanes when the pickup rammed it from behind, fatally injuring the pickup driver.

The patrol says he’s been identified as 18-year-old Sidney Fiske, of Henry.