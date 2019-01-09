Rebecca G. Beardsley (Dudley), 31

Becca Beardsley, 31, of Twentynine Palms, CA and formerly of Sidney passed

away on Friday, Dec 28, 2018 at Loma Linda University Hospital in Loma Linda, Ca.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Jan 11th at 10:00 A.M. with Wake

Services on Thursday evening January 10th at 6:00 P.M., both being held in St

Patrick’s Catholic Church with Fathers Mike McDermott and Mike McDonald officiating.

Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney, NE. Friends may stop at the

Gehrig-Stitt Event Center on Thursday from 1-4:00 P.M. Memorials may be made

in Becca’s name to the family, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Becca’s care and

funeral arrangements.

Rebecca G. “Becca” Beardsley was born on Dec 1, 1987 in Alliance, NE to Donald Charles

and Sherrie Ann (Wolvington) Dudley. She attended elementary school at Lorenzo School

and graduated in 2006 from Leyton Public Schools.

She was united in marriage to Joe Beardsley on Dec 1, 2006. To this union two children

were born: Payten age 8 and Zander age 5. Becca was a wife and mother by choice. She was

a woman who never backed down from a challenge, an organizer, financial planner and

beloved daughter. She loved her family and friends, playing games and winning of course.

Dancing was her passion. She loved jazz, tap, ballet and pointe and all the ladies that

danced with her. She also enjoyed cooking, reading and making memories with her family.

Becca loved all children especially those she helped raise as a young child. She also loved

the coffee drinkers at the Dalton Diner where she worked while going to school at Leyton.

Becca is survived by her husband Joe, children Payten and Zander, parents Don and Sherrie

Dudley, grandparents Joan Wolvington and Bob and Diann Shaner, father- in-law Jim

Beardsley, brother- in-law Ben Beardsley, numerous aunts, uncles, extended family

members and special friends Mindy VerHagen, and Vanessa Housley. She was preceded in

death by her Grandfather Ival Wolvington and Aunt Rita Dudley.

