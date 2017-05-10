“Read Around The Posies” Flower Pot Auction At Alliance Public Library



Give your mom something beautiful and unusual for Mother’s Day! The Alliance Public Library Foundation, together with WNCC, is holding the “Read Around the Posies” flower pot auction in the library this week. Proceeds from the auction will go towards a water bottle filling fountain for the Alliance Learning Center at 1750 Sweetwater Avenue.

Everyone is welcome to view the flower pots in the library and place your bids! Bidding ends Thursday evening at 7:00. Cross Bell will be holding a concert in the library rose garden beginning at 6:30 p.m., and Daylight Donut cookies will be served! Photos of all 25 flower pots are available at Facebook: Alliance Public Library.