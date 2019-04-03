Rays sting Rockies 4-0; Diamondbacks pitcher homers twice; Harper sends HR into seats of former home

Blake Snell’s arm was on. Chris Iannetta’s foot was a little off.

That was more than enough for the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night in a 4-0 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Snell matched a career high with 13 strikeouts, pitching seven innings of two-hit ball to lift the Rays to their fifth straight win. The AL Cy Young Award winner struck out six straight during one stretch, helping Tampa Bay improve to a franchise-best 5-1. Snell (1-1) rebounded splendidly after allowing five runs in an opening day loss to Houston.

“It got to the point in the sixth inning where everything was working so well, we were just kind of laughing at each other,” Snell said. “Everything was really good today.”

Tampa Bay scored three runs in the first inning against Kyle Freeland (1-1), an effort aided by Iannetta’s error.

With the bases loaded and one out, Mike Zunino hit a chopper to third baseman Nolan Arenado, who threw to the plate for a forceout. A replay review showed Iannetta lifted his foot off the plate before catching the ball, allowing Yandy Diaz to score. Guillermo Heredia followed with a two-run single.

“It’s one of those things where you know the way (Snell) was dealing, that it may only take one,” Zunino said. “But it was nice to pad that lead against a team like Colorado.”

Even in the first inning, three runs looked like a lot for the Rockies to overcome.

“Us getting the lead early was huge,” Snell said. “It allowed me to settle in pretty quick, and it’s always easier to pitch with a lead.”

Asked if it might have might have been a different game if Iannetta had kept the back of his foot on the plate another fraction of a second, Rockies manager Bud Black said: “Revisionist history. The whole world changes on every pitch or every play that’s made. That’s one you don’t see really, right? The catcher not keeping his heel down. That’s unfortunate. ”

Christian Arroyo’s two-out single off reliever Carlos Estevez made it 4-0 in the sixth.

Freeland lost for the first time in 12 starts since last Aug. 1. He tied his career high with 10 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. He gave up three hits and four walks.

Trevor Story had singles in the fifth and seventh innings for Colorado’s only hits. The Rockies have lost four straight and scored only one run in their last 30 innings. They never got a runner as far as second base against Snell and reliever Wilmer Font, who closed with two hitless innings.

ONE RUN OR LESS

The Rays have given up no more than one run each of their last four games, two games each against Houston and Colorado. It is the second time in franchise history they went four straight games without giving up two runs. They did it in September 2000 against Toronto (two games) and the New York Yankees.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: 1B Daniel Murphy (fractured left index finger) probably will be sidelined for at least a month. He was added to the 10-day injured list Monday. LHP Jake McGee (sprained left knee) joined him on the 10-day IL on Tuesday.

Rays: INF Daniel Robertson left the game in the second inning with a stomach illness. … Diaz came up limping running out a double in the eighth and left the game with an ankle injury.

UP NEXT

RHP German Marquez, a former Rays prospect who was traded in January of 2016, will pitch the series finale for the Rockies on Wednesday against RHP Charlie Morton.

–In his return to Washington, D.C., Bryce Harper was greeted with boos as he took the field and cheers as he struck out in his first two at-bats. After that, he let loose, ripping a double, an RBI-single and a two-run home run in his next three, as the Phillies cruised to an 8-2 bruising of the Nationals. Philadelphia remains undefeated after four games.

–Meanwhile, the Orioles unexpectedly hot start continues. Andrew Cashner pitched six shutout innings as Baltimore extended its road winning streak to four for the first time since July 2016 with a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays before another small crowd. Jonathan Villar had two hits and scored once for the Orioles, who improved to 4-1. Coming off a 115-loss season, the Orioles opened by winning two of three at the New York Yankees.

— Zack Greinke hit a career-best two homers and struck out 10 in six innings to rebound from a rocky opening day, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 8-5 in a wild game that included an unusual batter’s interference call on Manny Machado. Greinke allowed two homers to Hunter Renfroe but was otherwise stellar. He was backed by homers from John Ryan Murphy, Ketel Marte and Christian Walker. Wil Myers also went deep for San Diego.

— Mike Fiers gave Oakland another stellar start, center fielder Ramon Laureano threw out a baserunner for a second straight game and the Athletics made Matt Chapman’s homer stand in a 1-0 win over Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox. Fiers pitched six innings of five-hit ball. Oakland starters have allowed just one run over 36 innings in the last six games since the team returned from an 0-2 trip to Tokyo. The A’s have won four straight and five of six.

— Marco Gonzales pitched into the ninth inning after Dan Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth, lifting the Seattle Mariners over the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 to move to 7-1 for the first time in franchise history. Gonzales was hoping to pitch the first complete game in baseball this season, but a one-out walk to Mike Trout and a single to center by Andrelton Simmons ended his night. Anthony Swarzak came off the injured list and earned the save in his first appearance of the season.

— Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam off Madison Bumgarner in the third inning, the sixth consecutive game the Dodgers have homered in to start the season, and Los Angeles hung on to beat the rival San Francisco Giants 6-5. The Dodgers have slugged 17 homers so far, tied with the Seattle Mariners for most in the majors.

— Dustin Peterson laced a tiebreaking double off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning for his first major league hit, and the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 3-1 on a nippy night in the Bronx. Jordy Mercer added an RBI single for insurance, and the Tigers got another strong start from Jordan Zimmermann after he carried a perfect game into the seventh inning on opening day in Toronto last week.

— Orlando Arcia ended his season-opening slump with a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers extended their domination of the Cincinnati Reds by holding on for a 4-3 victory. Milwaukee has won the first two games of the series and 15 of 21 against Cincinnati over the last two seasons.

— Amed Rosario hit a two-run double in the New York Mets’ five-run first inning against Jose Urena and started a game-ending double play in a 6-5 victory over the Miami Marlins. Wilson Ramos and Dominic Smith each had two hits and an RBI for the Mets, who improved to 4-1 for the second straight year. Jason Vargas allowed two runs in five innings in his season debut.

— Joey Gallo grounded a hard single to right field between two diving infielders to drive in two runs and put the Texas Rangers ahead to stay in a 6-4 win over the Houston Astros. The Rangers are 3-2 and over .500 for the second time this season in manager Chris Woodward’s managerial debut. They never had a winning record at any point last year.

— Nelson Cruz got a second chance and delivered a go-ahead single with two outs in the 10th inning, giving the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory over the sloppy Kansas City Royals. Trevor Hildenberger got the final out of the ninth inning for Minnesota, and Blake Parker breezed through the bottom half of the 10th to earn the save.