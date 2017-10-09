Raymond E. Crawford, 97

Raymond Eugene Crawford, 97, who was born December 2, 1919, at the family ranch homesteaded 20 miles west of Alliance, died Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 at Box Butte General Hospital. A celebration of his life will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2090 Emerson, with Pastors Tim Stadem and Kent Steinke officiating. Stories, memories and community fellowship at St. John’s will follow burial at Alliance Cemetery.

Visitation is Monday from 1-7 p.m. at Bates-Gould Funeral Home with the family present from 5-7 p.m.

Ray was the fourth of six children to be born to Fred and Bonnie Belle (Lorance) Crawford. He is survived by his youngest sibling, June Crawford Powell of Amarillo, Texas.

Ray attended rural school and graduated from Alliance High School in 1936. He was on the University of Nebraska College of Agriculture meats and livestock judging teams, member of University 4-H Club, Block and Bridle, Alpha Gamma Rho, and ROTC, and graduated in 1942. He entered the Army Air Corps in June, 1942, and was a B-24 pilot in the Pacific Theater from New Guinea, Philippines, Okinawa and Japan. After service release in October, 1945, he maintained reserve commission, retiring with rank of a Lt. Colonel on Dec. 2, 1979.

Ray married Dorothy June Frost on June 3, 1956, at Overton Methodist Church. They raised three children, Wanda Crawford of Bellevue, Kentucky; Warren and Wayne (Mary) of rural Alliance.

He followed in the footsteps of his patents, Fred and Bonnie, as a vital part of the First Christian Church in Alliance where Ray was confirmed and baptized as a teen, then served as an elder for many decades. He was chairman of the congregation’s Administrative Board while serving on the Building Committee of the new sanctuary, which was dedicated on May 5, 1957. He also sang in the church choir for four decades, and with Dorothy served communion on Sundays to many shut-ins and elderly.

Ray was quite active in local, regional and state affiliations of Gideon’s International and Christian (Disciples of Christ) Church, Farmers Union Board, Nebraska Stock Growers and Nebraska Cattlemen, the American Angus Association, Production Credit Association Board, Alliance Consumers Cooperative (Westco) Board, Box Butte County Extension Board, Farmers Home Administration Supervisory Committee, 4-H Club leader, 40 years superintendent of the 4-H livestock sale, member of the Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement, and 40-year member of the Rural Fire Protection Board. He received numerous awards including the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Legacy Award in 2005, and the Alliance Chamber of Commerce Young Leader Award in 1971 and Ag Committee’s Farmer-Rancher Family of the Year in 2008.

In January, 1963, he joined 35 Nebraska farmers and ranchers on a 22-day, People-to-People tour of South America. Early in his agricultural career, he adopted new techniques in cattle breeding with AI, conservation methods and installing irrigation wells.

Ray’s life of Christian service was dedicated to his Lord and Savior, his family, the Crawford ranch, and his community.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Edward Crawford who was killed in action on Okinawa on May 25, 1945 at the age of 19; his parents; sisters and spouses, Helen (Carl) Lewis, and Edith (Melvin C.) Bartels; brother and spouses, Lelan (Evelyn & Kathern) Crawford; and brothers-in-law, Bill Powell and Don (Verna) Frost.

Survivors also include eight nieces, five nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 112, Alliance, NE, 69301, in care of Greg Powell and Rick Lusk.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.