Ravens fly by Broncos 27-14; Chiefs cruise to 3-0; Brees sets record in Saints OT win

Baltimore’s offensive line handled Von Miller, Joe Flacco took care of the football, and the Ravens sliced through Denver’s depleted defense.

Flacco found the time to throw for 277 yards and a touchdown, and the Ravens pushed aside the previously undefeated Broncos 27-14 Sunday.

Baltimore (2-1) got 68 yards rushing from Alex Collins, but the line’s most ample contribution was giving Flacco time to pass against a defense led by Miller, who came in with an NFL-leading four sacks.

“That’s a stout run defense. We kept hammering in there and bled some yards,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “But our pass protection really stepped up and did a great job.”

Flacco went 25 for 40 without an interception on a rainy afternoon. He threw 28 passes in the first half alone, when Baltimore took control.

Miller finished with two tackles and no sacks.

“He’s able to get in there and make a ton of plays and change a game when you look at him on film,” Flacco said. “That was the biggest thing, just not letting him be a factor.”

Flacco’s success came against a Denver backfield that began the day without injured cornerback Adam Jones (thigh) and lost cornerback Tramaine Brock (groin) in the first quarter. As a result, rookie Isaac Yiadom saw significant playing time at right cornerback.

“I think we kind of made it easy for them,” Broncos safety Darian Stewart said. “We gave them a lot of stuff.”

Javorious Allen caught a 12-yard touchdown pass and ran for a score for the Ravens.

Baltimore made 20 first downs, totaled 342 yards and converted half its third-down attempts.

“That wasn’t the game we had intended for,” Miller said. “At times, we couldn’t get off the field as a defense.”

Denver (2-1) was coming off two home wins, both by virtue of fourth-quarter comebacks. This time, the Broncos could not rally after Allen’s 1-yard TD run made it 27-14 midway through the third quarter.

The Broncos were flagged 13 times for 120 yards.

“We probably cost ourselves 20 points today on penalties,” coach Vance Joseph said.

Denver’s lone turnover was just as costly. The Broncos were inside the Baltimore 5 with 9 minutes left before Case Keenum was intercepted by Patrick Onwuasor, whose 89-yard return for a touchdown was wiped out by a block in the back.

The Ravens took consolation in preventing Denver from getting within a touchdown.

“That was a huge stop,” said Harbaugh, who celebrated his 56th birthday in style.

The Broncos’ next drive ended at the Baltimore 11, and the Ravens ran out the clock over the final three minutes.

Keenum completed 22 of 34 passes for 192 yards.

Denver got a touchdown after blocking a punt and also swatted away a field goal try. Chris Harris Jr. took the second blocked kick 58 yards for a touchdown, but an illegal block nullified the second-quarter score.

On the ensuing series, Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay was ejected for throwing a punch during the scramble for a fumble by Keenum.

“He’s obviously a big part of what we do offensively,” Joseph said. “Losing him, that’s a big deal.”

A wild first half ended with Baltimore up 20-14.

After Denver’s Joseph Jones blocked a punt to set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Royce Freeman, Collins ran in from the 6 for Baltimore.

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders made it 14-7 with a 35-yard end around, his first career rushing touchdown.

Justin Tucker sandwiched a pair of 52-yard field goals around a 12-yard touchdown throw by Flacco.

Tucker now has six career games with multiple field goals of 50 yards or more, an NFL record. He has also connected on his last eight attempts from at least 50 yards.

AROUND THE N.F.L. – WEEK 3

–Drew Brees set an NFL record for career completions and added another comeback victory to his impressive resume. But it was his feet that carried the New Orleans Saints to a 43-37 overtime win against the Falcons in Atlanta.

Brees also was 39 of 49 passing for 396 yards, two TDs and no interceptions. His 17-yard pass to Michael Thomas in the second quarter was the 6,301st completion of his career, breaking Brett Favre’s league mark.

The 1-2 Falcons lost despite Matt Ryan, who tied a team record by throwing for five touchdowns. Calvin Ridley grabbed three of those scoring strikes, including a 75-yarder.

— The Patriots are 1-2 for the first time in six years after Kerryon Johnson torched them for 101 yards on 16 carries in the Lions’ first win over the year, 26-10 over New England. Johnson is the first player to reach the century mark in rushing for the Lions since Reggie Bush ran for 117 yards against Green Bay on Nov. 28, 2013, a span of 70 games. Matthew Stafford threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay, Matt Prater hit four field goals and Detroit outgained the Patriots, 414 yards to 209.

— The Rams racked up 521 yards and remain one of the league’s four unbeaten teams following a 35-23 shootout win over the Chargers. Jared Goff passed for 354 yards and three touchdowns, and Todd Gurley rushed for 105 yards and another score. Robert Woods caught two TD passes and Cooper Kupp made a 53-yard scoring grab from Goff, who completed 29 of 36 throws.

— Carson Wentz threw a touchdown pass on his first drive in nine months and Wendell Smallwood ran in from the four for the go-ahead score as the Eagles held off the 1-2 Colts, 20-16. The defending Super Bowl champion needed two defensive stops against Andrew Luck in the final 90 seconds to improve to 2-1. Wentz was 25 of 37 for 255 yards and one interception in his first game since tearing two ligaments in his left knee last Dec. 10.

— Patrick Mahomes had another strong game in Kansas City’s 38-27 win against San Francisco, throwing for 314 yards and three TDs. Mahomes now has 13 touchdown passes without an interception, breaking Peyton Manning’s NFL record for TD passes in the first three weeks of a season. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 251 yards and two scores for the 1-2 49ers, but he may have suffered a season-ending knee injury while scrambling for a first down.

— Cincinnati suffered its first loss as Cam Newton threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others in Carolina’s 31-21 win over the Bengals. Newton completed 15 of 24 passes for 150 yards and ran for 36 more as the 2-1 Panthers won their seventh straight home game going back to last season. Christian McCaffrey racked up a career-high 184 yards rushing, one week after tying a team record with 14 receptions.

— Russell Wilson threw a couple of first-half scoring passes and Chris Carson added a 5-yard TD run in early in the fourth quarter as the Seahawks topped the Cowboys, 24-13 to avoid an 0-3 start. Wilson hit Jaron Brown on an 18-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, and later hit Tyler Lockett streaking up the sideline on a 52-yard scoring pass. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was intercepted twice by Earl Thomas and was sacked five times.

— Rookie Josh Allen outplayed Kirk Cousins by completing 15 of 22 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown as the Bills beat the Vikings, 27-6 in Minnesota for their first win of the year. Allen also ran for two scores while Buffalo was building a 27-0 halftime lead. Cousins passed for 296 yards but had three turnovers and didn’t get the Vikings on the scoreboard until he hit Kyle Rudolph for a TD with 2:59 remaining.

— The Redskins were 31-17 winners over the Packers behind Adrian Peterson’s 120 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Alex Smith connected for TDs of 46 yards to Paul Richardson on the game’s fourth play and of nine to Jamison Crowder in the second quarter. Aaron Rodgers finished 27 for 44 for 265 yards with two TDs while playing with a bulky brace on his left knee.

— The Dolphins are 3-0 after receiver Albert Wilson accounted for two touchdowns in the last 7 ½ minutes of a 28-20 victory over the 0-3 Raiders. Wilson threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to put Miami ahead, and then turned a short reception into a 74-yard score at the two-minute warning. Xavien Howard intercepted Derek Carr twice deep in Miami territory, and the Dolphins mounted a first-half goal line stand to stay in the game.

— The Giants picked up their first win under coach Pat Shurmer as Eli Manning completed 25 of 29 passes for 297 yards, two TDs and no interceptions in a 27-22 victory at Houston. Manning hit Sterling Shepard for a game-clinching, seven-yard scoring strike with 2:08 to play. Odell Beckham Jr. had 109 receiving yards and Saquon (SAY’-kwahn) Barkley added 82 on the ground as New York dealt the Texans their ninth straight loss since last season, the NFL’s longest current skid.

— Marcus Mariota replaced Blaine Gabbert and directed three field goal drives to send the Titans past the Jaguars, 9-6. Mariota completed 12 of 18 passes for 100 yards and ran for 51 more after Gabbert left with a concussion. Ryan Succop broke a 6-6 tie by hitting a 28-yard field goal with 4:06 to play.

— Cody Parkey’s third field goal of the game was a 43-yarder with 4:31 to remaining to rally the Bears to a 16-14 victory over the winless Cardinals. Sam Bradford threw two first-quarter touchdown passes to put the Cardinals up 14-0 but was replaced by rookie Josh Rosen after fumbling the ball away deep in Chicago territory late in the game. Rosen received a standing ovation, but his two drives ended with an interception and a sack.