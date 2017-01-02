Rapid City Police Investigate New Year’s Day Homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police are investigating a New Year’s Day homicide.

Police were called to a disturbance on East Adams Street in Rapid City around 2 a.m. Sunday. Officers found three people who appeared to be have been shot or stabbed, or both.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to Rapid City Regional Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.