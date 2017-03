RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police are investigating a homicide at a motel in Rapid City.

Assistant Police Chief Don Hedrick said officers were called to the Price Motel Wednesday morning on a report of an “unconscious subject.”

Hedrick says there were clear signs the woman, about 30 years old, had been assaulted. He says potential suspects have been identified.

It’s the city’s fourth homicide this year.