RAPID CIY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police say they’ve identified some potential suspects in the death of a local woman.

The body of 30-year-old Deziree Martinez was discovered Wednesday morning at the Price Motel. Assistant Police Chief Don Hedrick says there were clear signs she had been assaulted, and police are treating the case as a homicide.

It’s the city’s fourth homicide this year. There were only two in Rapid City all of last year.