Rapid City Police Arrest Man In Woman’s Death

RAPID CIY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in the death of a woman at a motel.

Police arrested the suspect Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The body of 30-year-old Deziree Martinez was discovered Wednesday morning at the Price Motel. Police say the woman and the suspect had been inside the room with a third person on Tuesday night when an argument broke out. Authorities say the suspect tried to stab Martinez when the third person stepped in and defended her. Police say the suspect chased the other person from the room with a knife, then returned and stabbed Martinez multiple times before fleeing.

It’s the city’s fourth homicide this year. There were only two in Rapid City all of last year.