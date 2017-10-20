Rapid City, Pennington County Officers Getting Body Cameras 

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Officers with the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are getting body cameras.

The cameras record encounters between law officers and the public. The equipment will be purchased with the help of a $300,000 grant from the federal Justice Department. Both law agencies also will contribute $150,000.

Early next year, 15 city officers and 15 county deputies will test cameras from three manufacturers. One company eventually will be chosen to provide the equipment.

The body camera program is expected to be fully implemented by both agencies next June.

Elsewhere in South Dakota, the Sioux Falls Police Department is conducting a pilot program but has yet to implement body cameras across the agency.

