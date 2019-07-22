Rapid City man arrested for sexually assaulting a woman in Crawford

SCOTTSBLUFF — A Rapid City man has been arrested for sexual assault and assault following an investigation of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and the Chadron Police Department.



On Sunday, July 21, the Chadron Police Department received a report from the Chadron Community Hospital that a female had come to the hospital with significant injuries. The victim reported the she had been sexually assaulted and physically assaulted multiple times at a motel in Crawford. Chadron PD requested assistance from NSP in this case.

Following investigative steps taken Sunday, Jesse Sierra, 33, of Rapid City, was arrested in Chadron for first degree sexual assault and first degree assault. Sierra was transported to Scottsbluff for holding in the Scotts Bluff County Jail Sunday evening. The Dawes County Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Police Department have also assisted in this investigation.

This investigation remains ongoing.