Rapid City Gas Station Clerk Stabbed to Death in Robbery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A gas station clerk has been stabbed to death during a robbery in Rapid City.

Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris says in a video posted on his department’s Facebook page that a suspect or suspects are now in custody, but he didn’t specify how many.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Rapid City police allege that two suspects were trying to walk out of a Loaf N’ Jug with stolen beer when the young female clerk followed them out.

Jegeris says she was “brutally stabbed and left to die.” He says the victim was likely in her 20s. Her name was not immediately released.