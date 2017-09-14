Rankin Fire Thursday Update

According to Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black, Incident Commander Shane Greer the below information is a current update on the Rankin Fire. The Rankin Fire is 12 miles Southeast of Custer, SD.

Current Situation: At 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black assumed command of the Rankin Fire from a local Type 3 management team. The fire was first reported on Monday afternoon and was caused by a lightning strike in the northern part of Wind Cave National Park. Firefighters from multiple agencies have been working to contain the fire since Tuesday. On Wednesday night, crews were able to construct fire line and conduct a firing operation to get containment on the south portion of the fire.

On Thursday, crews will be patrolling the established containment lines and mopping up hot spots.

Weather: On Thursday, the temperature is again expected to be around 80 degrees with relative humidity around 20 to 25 percent. Winds will be north to northeast 5 to 8 for most of the day. Cloud cover will increase through the day and scattered thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon. Wetting rains are expected over the fire late Thursday into Friday.

Safety: Travelers along US Highway 385 and State Route 87 through the park are encouraged to use caution as fire traffic will continue to be heavy along this corridor at times. At times smoke will impact roads in the park and visitors are urged to slow down and use caution.

Closures: NPS 5, from the junction of State Route 87 to the junction of NPS 6, and all trails north of and including Wind Cave Canyon Trail are closed for firefighter and visitor safety.