Randy Eldon Sample, 67, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at his home in Minatare, NE with his family by his side.

He was born on September 18, 1951 at Alliance to Everett E. and Dorothy M. (Wood) Sample.

Randy attended Hemingford High School and graduated in 1969.

On August 30, 1970 he was united in marriage to Mary E. Geary in Crawford, NE.

A lifelong resident of the panhandle Randy loved working with cattle and horses. He worked in cattle feed yards beginning with Prairie States Feedyard in Alliance where he was a foreman and then later as assistant manager when it became Dinklage Feedyard. He then became manager of the Dinklage Feedyard in Minatare and then finished at Valley Feedyard until his retirement. His favorite horse was named Slim and he loved his blue heeler dog, Jake. He was a member of the Alliance Eagle Aerie #136. He was a big fan of John Wayne and Lord Calvert Whiskey.

Randy is survived by his wife, Mary of Minatare, his daughter, DeEtte (Dan) Walters and grandsons, Cole and Elijah Walters of Hemingford and his Minature Schnauzer, Sammy. He is also survived by his siblings, Bernadene Halle of Cheyenne, WY, Connie (Rich) Stricker of Hemingford, Rick (Jean) Sample of Crawford, Rhonda (Dave) Swanson of Hemingford and Tammy (Gary) Griffee of Alliance his mother-in-law, Edith Geary of Crawford, and sisters-in-law, Billie Hamar of Crawford, Betty Calder of Lincoln and Danniece (Gordon) Stull of Morrill, NE along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, March 5 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hemingford Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the FFA program at either Alliance or Hemingford High Schools, or to Regional West Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.