“Ranching For Profitability” Meeting Held In Gordon

What are pillars to beef productivity? Grazing, reproduction, and cattle health are key to beef profitability and will be covered in half-day workshops across Nebraska by beef specialists and educators.

“Ranching for Profitability” meeting will be held from 10 am to 2 pm at the Gordon City Building in Gordon on January 11th. Contact the Sheridan County Extension Office at 308-327-2312 one week prior for a meal count.

Head of the Animal Science Department, Clint Krehbiel, will discuss “Nutrition and Management Practices for Weaned Calves for Improved Health and Well-Being”. Krehbiel will also give an update on the UNL Animal Science program. Nebraska Extension beef nutrition specialist, Travis Mulliniks, will cover managing cows’ diets before and after calving to prepare them for the breeding season. The challenge continues as land managers battle newly introduced and established problem weeds. Mitch Stephenson, Nebraska Extension range and forage specialist, Mitch Stephenson, will discuss control methods for pasture weeds. Daren Redfearn is an expert in the field of irrigated forages and will share his insight in growing forage crops.

*January 11 – Gordon (Gordon Community Building 10 am–2 pm) 308-327-2312;

Please call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15/person. Brought to you by Nebraska Extension.