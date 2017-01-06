Ranchers, Farmers Speak at Generational Transition Meetings

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — At three January meetings, several Nebraska ranchers and farmers will discuss their experiences in transferring property to the next generations of their families.

The Sandhills Task Force and other organizations are sponsoring the meetings, at which an estate planner will share some advice.

The meetings will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. local time on the following dates: Monday at the Panhandle Research Extension Center in Scottsbluff; Jan. 23 at the West Central Research Extension Center in North Platte; and Jan. 30 at the Peppermill Restaurant in Valentine.

The registration fee is $15 and covers lunch. Walk-ins are welcome, but registrations are requested a week in advance. People can register by contacting Shelly Kelly at shelly@sandhillstaskforce.org or by calling or texting her at 308-214-0065.