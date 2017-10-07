Rain Possibly To Change To Snow In Panhandle Sunday

According to Nation Weather Service General Forecaster David Levin, “Here is a quick update to the potential winter storm affecting portions of southeast Wyoming and possibly parts of the Panhandle beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing into early Monday afternoon. This system still appears to be on track to produce some significant snowfall especially Sunday night over Southeast Wyoming. However, there is still uncertainty on the duration of this event.”

Below are a few key points.

Western Nebraska:

Rain may change to snow late Sunday night or early Monday morning over the Nebraska Panhandle.

Precipitation amounts are expected to be lighter (1-3 inches) and temperatures will be a bit warmer (low to mid 30s).

Confidence in significant impacts over the Nebraska panhandle is much less at this time, however, some slick roads cannot be ruled out.

Southeast Wyoming:

Rain will likely change to snow quickly from north to south Sunday afternoon beginning in the Douglas area as early as noon and progressing into the Cheyenne/Laramie areas by late afternoon/early evening.

Low visibility (1/4 mile or less) and high snowfall rates (1-2 inches per hour) will be possible on Sunday night with possible snow accumulation between 6 and 8 inches for elevations above 5500 ft including Cheyenne, Arlington and Elk Mountain. Laramie could also see some significant snowfall, but there is a possibility they may receive less snowfall due to blocking terrain.

Elevations above 7500 ft such as the South Laramie Range and the Snowy Range have the potential for around 8-14 inches.