Rain And Wind Doesn’t Keep Alliance Man From Competing In Boston Marathon

Dr. Nick Kizzire

Whoever came up the the phrase “getting there is half the fun”, probably has never been to western Nebraska in April. The 122nd Boston Marathon was Monday, April 16. Friday April 13, a major storm hit the panhandle with freezing rain, blowing snow, extreme cold temps, stranded motorists, a typical, spring, Nebraska blizzard.

Dr. Nick Kizzire of Alliance was one of 56 Nebraskans, set to run in the Boston Marathon. He qualified for the event by running marathons the previous year and finishing with a good enough time to be eligible for Boston…if he could make it there!

He was scheduled to fly out of Alliance Saturday morning, to catch a connecting flight to Boston from Denver. Early Saturday morning he found out his flight, out of Alliance, had been cancelled. After several phone calls he was able to book a later flight out of Denver, but travel conditions were still poor at best. Luckily, Dr. Nick’s Grandfather agreed to drive him to Denver later on Saturday….weather permitting. Dr. Nick made a few more phone calls and after some anxious waiting, found out there would be a flight out of Alliance later on Saturday, so he was able to make his connections and arrived in Boston Saturday night. That started the next leg of his adventure.

The spring storm that started in western Nebraska, moved swiftly east, hitting the Lincoln and Omaha area, then moving on through the Midwest before landing on the East Coast. Monday morning, 26,948 Marathon runners were greeted with strong winds and a driving, icy rain. Dr. Nick said “The weather conditions during the actual race itself was probably the toughest I have ever raced in….at the start, it was about 30 degrees with a 20 to 25 mile per hour wind and constant rain…with occasional downpours”. The Marathon course runs west to east through historic and suburban Boston, and Dr. Nick says the wind and rain was in the runners faces the entire race.

Knowing the weather was not going to be ideal , Dr. Nick says he and a group of friends talked about what they would wear during the Marathon. He says they had to find a happy medium, don’t want to wear too many layers, because they would just get wet and bog you down…but you don’t want to get hypothermia either! Dr. Nick says they decided they would wear regular running gear and most runners checked a bag of dry clothes at the finish line. Dr. Nick says there were aid stations set up throughout the course with water and Gatorade, but no hot chocolate, which would have been nice. He also said he was amazed at the spectators who lined the entire course to show support for the runners.

On an ideal day, a good time for a Marathon is around 2 and a half hours. With World Class runners finishing around 2:10 or less. The winning times this year were a bit slower than normal, but considering the conditions, not bad. Yuki Kawachi of Japan won the men’s title with a time of 2:15:58 and Desiree Linden from Michigan won the women’s division at 2:39:54. Dr. Nick says of the 6 marathons he has run, his time at Boston of 2:54:05 was his second best time. Of the almost 27,000 runners who started the race, 25,746 finished, including 56 runners from Nebraska. Cory Logsdon, a 30 year old Omaha resident was the top Cornhusker finisher at 2:39:27, good for 132nd place. Ryan Duell of Lincoln was Nebraska’s 2nd finisher, 843rd with a time of 2:53:21. and Dr. Nick was the 3rd best Nebraskan with his 2:54:05, good for 922nd place. He says his goal was to finish in the top 1500, so he was pleased with his place. Mitchell resident Kristen Blehm was right in the middle of the Nebraska runners at 3:55:40. 14,810th place.

Overall, Dr. Nick says running the Marathon was a great experience and he would do it again in hopefully better weather. His time this year does qualify him to run again in 2019, should he choose too. He says he may look at running in Boston again in 2020, depending on his schedule. He says he will take a few weeks off to recover and then will probably resume running and training again, maybe running another marathon in the fall.

Dr. Nick is a native of Bayard, where he competed in Cross Country and Track. He was a 3-time State Track qualifier, State Champion in the 3200 meters in 2007 and runner up in 2008. He was also a State runner up in Cross Country in 2007. He went on to run Cross Country and Track at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. He has also assisted with the Alliance High School Cross Country teams. Dr. Nick has been working as a Chiropractor at Health For Life Chiropractic, in Alliance, for the past 2 1/2 years.