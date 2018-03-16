Radon Tests Still Available For Panhandle Residents

It’s still not too late for area Panhandle residents to request free radon kits to test their homes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services over half of the radon tests in the state are above the Environmental Protection Agency’s actionable level of 4.0 pCi/L.

Radon is a naturally occurring invisible, tasteless, odorless gas. It is harmless when dispersed in outdoor air, but when trapped in buildings, can be harmful at elevated levels. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in smokers, and the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.

Houses next to each other can have very different radon levels. Elevated radon levels are found in new and old houses, well-sealed and drafty houses, houses with or without basements and houses with every kind of furnace. The only way to know if your home has dangerous levels of radon is to test it. PPHD will distribute free radon kits to Panhandle residents until the end of May. If a resident has requested a kit and has not used it there is still time to utilize the test. While testing it is important to remember to keep windows and outside doors closed as much as possible when the kit is out. PPHD therefore recommends testing before warmer temperatures set in and residents begin to open up their windows and doors for summer weather.

Radon test kits are available to Panhandle residents by e-mailing mhaas@pphd.org, calling PPHD at 308-487-3600 ext. 108 or toll free at 866-701-7173 ext. 108.

For more information visit www.pphd.org/radon.html. Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community.