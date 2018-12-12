Radiologist Dr. Stephen Johnson BBGH Provider Of Choice for 3rd Quarter 2018

The Box Butte General Hospital Provider of Choice for the Third Quarter of 2018 is Regional West Medical Center Radiologist Stephen Johnson, MD, PHD. He was honored with the award Wednesday, December 12 at BBGH, with CEO Lori Mazanec making the presentation. Surrounding Dr. Johnson is the staff of the BBGH Diagnostic Imaging Department, who nominated him.

Their recommendation read: “Dr. Johnson has been making weekly trips to BBGH for many years. He is a wonderful resource and continues to help us deliver top notch breast care here at BBGH. He has an amazing ability to connect with his patients while often times delivering difficult news. He is very professional and always willing to explain and make sure his patients completely understand their plan of care. Dr. Johnson is a huge supporter of our department and is always willing to “go to bat” for anything we need even if involves having difficult conversations with other providers. He is a wonderful resource whenever we are considering new equipment or developing new protocols. He is also always willing to add procedures on at the last minute to accommodate our community.”

By:

Brian C. Kuhn

Graphic and Communications Specialist