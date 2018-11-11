“Quilts Of Valor” And “International Inspirations” At The Alliance Library

The Alliance Public Library is hosting two exciting events with Kathy and Alyssa Dye. “Quilts of Valor” will be featured on Thursday, November 15 at 7 pm in the Library Community Rooms. Join Kathy and Alyssa for a presentation about the local Panhandle Blocks Quilts of Valor group. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to honor military service members and veterans that have served or are currently serving our country. Since April, Panhandle Blocks has been creating and presenting Quilts of Valor to veterans in western Nebraska. These Quilts of Valor are lifetime awards stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts!

“International Inspirations” with Alyssa and Kathy Dye will be featured on Monday, November 26 at 5 pm in the Library Community Rooms. Rural life and international travel are two of Alyssa Dye’s greatest passions that she has been able to combine through a unique organization, IFYE—International Four-H Youth Exchange. From selling strawberries at a roadside fruit stand to milking cows in a rural Indian milk parlor, join Alyssa as she shares stories of her IFYE adventures in Estonia and India as a US representative and Alliance as a host family. IFYE is a rural-based full cultural immersion program for young adults around the world.

Please contact Cynthia Horn, Outreach/Adult Services Librarian at 762-1387 for more information.