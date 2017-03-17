QUEEN OF BINGO Will Bring Laughs To Alliance

The final event of the Alliance Arts Council’s season will bring a night of fun, laughs and a game of BINGO! The Queen of Bingo will be presented on Saturday, March 25th at 7:00 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center.

Professional actors Rowan Joseph and Shane Partlow love playing BINGO in real life but on-stage it’s a real drag. The male actors star in the new hit comedy, The Queen of Bingo, as “Sis” and “Babe” – two sisters on the other side of 50 who want to add a little fun, zest and excitement to their lives … but where to find it? BINGO!!

“I’ve played BINGO for years but this is the first time I’ve ever played a woman,” said Joseph, who portrays the younger, diet crazy, brassy and slightly overweight sister ‘Babe”. “Doing this role has given me an even greater sense of respect for the opposite sex. If you ask me, every man should have to walk a mile in another woman’s bra at some point in his life!” joked the actor. Joseph, 51, is appearing for the first time as one of the two sisters in the play after having directed both the Off-Broadway (New York City) and Chicago productions of the hit comedy.

“Babe, like many women in their 50’s has an issue with her weight. She bemoans the fact that she’s on the verge of ‘a size eighteen!’ just at the time when the local high school football coach has asked her out to the homecoming celebration. She ticks off the endless list of diets she has been on, which is always greeted with howls of laughter from the audience,” said Joseph.

“I, on the other hand, have walked a LOT of miles in my heels as Sis!” said 40 year old Shane Partlow. Partlow has been starring for the past two years in the successful touring production of the play, appearing at dozens of theatres across the U.S. as well as the Capitol Theater in Windsor, Canada. “Playing my role has given me a better understanding of the issues a lot of older women face, being a widow, not wanting to depend on your children all the time, even dating! At one point in the play she says, ‘Who wants to go out on a date? Some old fart wanting me to take care of him, no thanks, once was enough for me.’ That always gets a big laugh from the seniors in the audiences, men and women both.

“Our favorite performances are the ones where we know we have BINGO players in the audience. They get every single joke. They scream when Sis takes out all of her paraphernalia, especially her good luck charms. They can relate to the gripes that ‘Babe’ and ‘Sis’ have with ‘the Caller’ and other players. BINGO players always comment on just how true to life it all is. Sometimes people just want a good belly laugh, which is exactly what the show and the characters we play offer.”

The audience joins in the fun during the “Middle Bird Special” (intermission) with a real Bingo game where some lucky audience member wins a FREE 10 lb. frozen turkey!!

Tickets for the show are $10 Adult, $9 Senior (60) and $5 for students. Advance tickets are available at Redman’s Shoes and the Carnegie Arts Center in Alliance and at The Ledger in Hemingford. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

Business co-presenters helping to make this fun night possible are Gregory’s Insurance, First National Bank, KCOW/Double Q Country Radio, Bank of the West and Western Nebraska Real Estate.