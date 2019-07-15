Purchase big game permits beginning Aug. 5

LINCOLN – Hunters may purchase 2019 big game permits at any Nebraska Game and Parks Commission office or online beginning at 1 p.m. Central Time on Aug. 5.



Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining deer and antelope permits. Residents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining elk permits. These permits will be available through the end of big game seasons.

To view a list of big game permits available to purchase, go to OutdoorNebraska.org, then click on Buy a Permit, then on Remaining Permits.

For more information on upcoming big game hunting seasons, read the 2019 Big Game Guide, which is available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides or wherever hunting permits are sold.