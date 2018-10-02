Pumpkin Patch At BEFarm Is Excited To Partner With Festival Of Hope



The Pumpkin Patch at BEFarm is once again “growing PINK pumpkins for the 2018 Season,” said Morrill County Farmer Billy Estes. Estes is excited to be collaborating with Festival of Hope to raise funds to support local cancer patients. 50% of all Pink Pumpkins sales will be donated to Festival of Hope, hoping to raise up to $5,000.00. Most importantly, it is a good way to support a cause that helps cancer patients who live in Western Nebraska and Eastern Wyoming. As well as donations to the Festival of Hope, $1.00 from every pink pumpkin sold will also go to the Pink Pumpkin Patch Foundation.

The Estes Family grows pink pumpkins in honor of their Grandmother Charlene Rhoades, whom they lost to cancer in 2015, and to Billy’s Mother, Karla, whom is a two-time cancer survivor.

Estes is not alone in his quest to brighten up the fall fruit for a cause. Another 10 or so farmers in Nebraska have bought the seeds, dubbed “porcelain doll”, to make their crops blush. While this initiative has a very deliberate goal, the seed were actually discovered by accident. A Colorado farmer spotted the light pink hue several years ago and spent five years cultivating it to become what it is today.

Pink Pumpkins can be purchased starting this Saturday & Sunday directly from BEFarm, which is near Bayard, NE. Pink Pumpkins range in price from $10.00 each. The farm also has 59 other varieties of Pumpkins & squash for purchase, as well as a “FARM YARD” ($5 Admission) which includes; Hay Pyramid with 20ft Slide, Duck Races, Pumpkin Sling Shots, Pumpkin Bowling, and Pumpkin Tables Games.

New this year at the Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm is the 1st annual Harvest Fair & Market. Oct 6 & 7. Join us either day for a different selection of local vendors & food at the patch as well as a paint & cider class Oct 6th at 1 & 3:30pm. Visit BePumpkinPatch.com for more info or find us on Facebook.

We invite you harvest memories with you family as you roam our farm. The Pumpkin Patch at BEFarm hours are going to be starting on the Oct 6th and every Saturday & Sunday from 10am-6pm until the end of October, weather permitting.