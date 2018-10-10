Public Invited To Chadron Public Library To Celebrate Annual International Moon Event

Members of the public are invited to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7 pm. This free NASA@My Library event will be held at the Roger Eaton Soccer Fields at the 300 block of North Main in Chadron, Nebraska.





International Observe the Moon Night is an annual worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation and understanding of our Moon and its connection to NASA planetary science and exploration. The annual event connects scientists, educators and lunar enthusiasts from around the world. The sky-watching program hosted by Chadron Public Library is one of 156 events and participants registered worldwide for 2018.

After the sun sets, head outside and catch a glimpse of the Moon. The event at Roger Eaton Soccer Fields will be held from 7 pm until 9 pm. Chadron Public Library and The Black Hills Astronomical Society will be meeting at the fields with telescopes, providing a guided tour of the Moon, planets and other celestial objects for visitors. Come dressed for the weather and please note that the facilities at the fields will be closed for the winter.

There will be an afternoon program at Chadron Public Library on Saturday, October 27th at 1:30 pm in the afternoon. Learn more about the moon with NASA Solar System Ambassador, Arjun Ayyungar, who will present “Get to Know Our Neighbor.” Following the presentation library staff will lead a special activity.

Chadron Public Library is one of seventy-five NASA@My Library partners, and will be continuing in the program for another year. As a program partner, the library has a telescope which can be used in future library programs including International Observe the Moon Night.

International Observe the Moon Night is sponsored by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) mission and partners. LRO is managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

[No registration is needed. Please contact Chadron Public Library at 308-432-0531 with questions about these upcoming events.

For directions to Roger Eaton Soccer fields, go to: https://www.chadron- nebraska.com/Facilities/Facility/Details/Roger-Eaton-Soccer-Fields-5

For more information about International Observe the Moon Night, visit: www.moon.nasa.gov/observe

For more information about LRO, visit: http://www.nasa.gov/lro