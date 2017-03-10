Public Invited To BBGH 40th Anniversary Open House March 16



The public is invited to attend the Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH) 40th Anniversary Open House Thursday, March 16, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. The celebration will include cake pops, cupcakes, cookies and refreshments, along with tours of the newly renovated Michael F. Essay Sr. Specialty Clinic and Rehab & Wellness Center. Please use the hospital’s main entrance.

“The Michael F. Essay Sr. Specialty Clinic renovation expanded the clinic, giving us more exam rooms, two procedure rooms that weren’t available in the old space, as well as rooms for provider dictation, and space for our Respiratory Therapy Department, “ said BBGH CEO Lori Mazanec. The Rehab & Wellness Center was expanded from around 5,000 sq. ft. to over 14,000 sq. ft., vastly expanding that department’s ability to provide services to their growing patient base. It is also home to the Cardiac Rehabilitation Department.

“We’re very excited about both renovations and have received many positive comments from Specialty Clinic and Rehab patients who have needed those services, as well as Wellness Center members who have already joined,” Ms. Mazanec concluded. “Our 40th Anniversary Open House on March 16 is a great opportunity for the rest of the public to see why we keep saying ‘Great things are happening here’ at Box Butte General Hospital.”

Box Butte General Hospital is an equal opportunity provider and employer.