Protest To Be Held In Alliance

According to Evan Mehne, “There will be a rally in Alliance as part of a nationwide effort to show support for migrant families and their children. Over 2,000 children have been separated from their families already and many of them as young as 3 years old are going to court alone as ordered by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).”

“We’ll be meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday June 30th in front of the Box Butte County Courthouse to show solidarity throughout the entire nation that we do not agree with what is going on at our southern border, to show support for those families and especially those children being ripped away from their families, and to protest the president’s administration’s harsh “zero tolerance” immigration policies.”