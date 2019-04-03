Protectors competing for spots up front on CSC offensive line in spring camp

By: Dave Collins

Eagle Communications Sports Director

Chadron State is only 10 days away from the spring game on April 13 and with an array of offensive firepower at all skill positions on offense this year’s offensive line will be as crucial to the success of the team as any year.

A group that was dominant two seasons ago allowing an-RMAC low 12 sacks in 2017 was good again last year with the third lowest sacks allowed (20) with three returning senior starters. Freshman Austin Rapp was terrific in his first season but is sitting out spring ball recovering from off-season surgery.

Jake Geil, Travis Romsa and Adam Fuselier have all played out their eligibility as seniors meaning there is open competition up front for new road graders to lay the pavement down for CSC’s elusive backfield. Geil is coaching the OL this season and has dropped 40 pounds since his playing days. Head Coach Jay Long had some fun reminiscing earlier in camp about his talented trio.

Matching the strong production those three produced won’t be any laughing matter however with RMAC defenses anxiously awaiting to get their shots in at one of the best quarterbacks in the conference in Dalton Holst. The competition has been strong everywhere but left tackle where senior-to-be Jared Maciejczak has shifted to from the right tackle spot to ensure defenses can’t catch Holst unexpectedly.

At center, junior Jon Hansen and freshman Michael DeCamillis are battling with the top two units for a starting spot while junior Sam McKinley has shifted into “Majik’s” old spot at right tackle. McKinley got in some game action last fall and he spent some extra time after practice with Coach Long Monday working on consistent technique, which is extra important in a fast-tempo offenses CSC likes to run.

Jake Norris came off the bench a handful of times last season to fill in for injured lineman and showed his versatility at more than one position up front. Norris is really starting to blossom in spring camp and Coach Long is excited about what Norris is doing as he competes to start at right guard.



Norris (72) lines up between Holst (14) and running back Stevann Brown (22)

Check back with Panhandle Post for more coverage from CSC spring camp and follow Dave on Twitter @DMCbroadcasting for updates, photos, videos and more from practice leading up to our inaugural spring game broadcast on KQSK/KAAQ.