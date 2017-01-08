Proposals could Help Expand Telehealth Services in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A lack of health care in rural Nebraska is prompting a new push by lawmakers to expand telehealth services.

Two bills introduced last week would encourage more providers to adopt the technology, which lets doctors and patients connect through webcams and smartphones.

Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward says the bills would help smaller communities that have clinics but no full-time doctors.

One proposal would require insurance companies to cover any service offered through telehealth that’s already covered for an in-person consultation.

The other would require Nebraska to join the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, an agreement that offers expedited licensing for doctors who want to practice medicine in other member states.

Doing so would allow out-of-state doctors to treat Nebraska patients remotely, and Nebraska doctors to examine patients in other states.