Property Tax Group Abandons Push For Nebraska Ballot Measure

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A group that wanted to put a property tax measure on the Nebraska general election ballot has abruptly ended its campaign.

The Yes to Property Tax Relief Committee announced Friday it will stop collecting signatures to place the issue on the November general election ballot.

Spokesman Trent Fellers says the group has come to doubt that a ballot measure is the correct way to address the issue. He says the group isn’t convinced that lawmakers would effectively implement the proposal, even if voters approve it.

The ballot drive faced opposition from some lawmakers, Gov. Pete Ricketts and business groups, who argued it would force the state to approve massive budget cuts or tax increases.

Fellers says his group is still looking at options, including a possible constitutional amendment.