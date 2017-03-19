Project Will Limit I-80 Access In Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say repairs on an overpass and ramps will restrict Interstate 80 access in north Lincoln.

The work is scheduled to begin Monday on the 27th Street interchange. The Nebraska Roads Department says the 27th Street overpass lanes will be replaced and the ramps repaired.

Northbound traffic on 27th Street will be reduced to one lane each way in the southbound lanes. That will be reversed in the second phase of the project, which is expected to begin in June.

The I-80 ramp repairs will require detours that will be marked.