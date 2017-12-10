Project Could Address Water Quality In Nebraska, Wyoming 

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A proposed two-state project would treat North Platte River water in Wyoming and send water in a pipeline from the treatment plant to western Nebraska.

The Platte Alliance Water Supply includes 11 communities and rural water districts in the two states. Member communities along the line would contract with the project alliance for the treated water.

Project Manager Jeff Fuller says many of those communities have water that exceeds federal standards for arsenic, uranium and nitrates.

Water would be treated in Guernsey, Wyoming, where the water quality is higher and treatment is more cost effective. A 100-mile pipeline would then transfer water to Bridgeport, Nebraska.

Officials are now studying the project’s viability.