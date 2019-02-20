Professor accused of defacing congressman’s campaign signs

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police have accused a University of Nebraska-Lincoln assistant professor of defacing U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry campaign signs last fall.Patricia Wonch-Hill has been cited for three counts of misdemeanor vandalism. Her university phone rang busy during several calls Wednesday from The Associated Press, and she didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking a response to the police allegations. Court records don’t list an attorney for her.

Police say fingerprints from Wonch-Hill were found on stickers used to vandalize Fortenberry campaign signs in Lincoln last October. The vandalism included giving his picture big, googly eyes. One of the signs was also defaced with a strip of tape that turned the Republican’s name into a flatulence reference.

He won his eighth term the following month to represent the state’s 1st Congressional District.

Police Sgt. Angela Sands said the damage to property — estimated at $100 — went beyond free speech.

Editor’s Note: Wonch-Hill is a graduate of North Platte High School.