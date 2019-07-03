Professional development: Leading teams of Alliance

ALLIANCE –The City of Alliance graduated 20 employees in its first class of a new training program for employees who supervise staff or may do so in the future.



The program, Professional Development: Leading Teams helps employees grow and develop soft-skills like communication, motivation and team building. The goal of the program focuses on supervisors and their ability to develop a greater understanding of how their leadership affects those around them. This online, self-paced program included seven courses covering topics like developing your team and its culture, motivating and optimizing performance, effective leadership communication and collaborative strategies for resolving conflicts. Another group of participants will complete the training this fall.

The City of Alliance would like to congratulate the Spring 2019 Graduates: Kendall Allison, Police Lieutenant; Kirby Bridge, Electric Superintendent; Shana Brown, Cultural and Leisure Services Director; Cody Buskirk, Police Sergeant; Wayne Davis, Airport Maintenance Foreman; Kirk Felker, Police Sergeant; Angie Flesner, RSVP/Handyman Director; Dick Halstead, Golf Course Foreman; Terry Jensen, Street Foreman; Linda Jines, City Clerk; Paige Johnson, Administrative Secretary/Transit Manager; Amber Kelley, Dispatch Supervisor; Tarrah Krejci, Deputy City Clerk; Brent Kusek, Community Development Director; Brian Markowski, Electric Foreman; Carla Mayhew, Human Resource Director; Stephanie O’Connor, Library Director; Lynn Placek, Airport Director; Brad Schrum, Assistant. Fire Chief; and Troy Shoemaker, Fire Chief.

For more information, please contact Human Resources Director Carla Mayhew at (308) 762-5400 or via email cmayhew@cityofalliance.net.