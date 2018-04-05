Probation Given To Nebraska Bank Robber Seeking Medical Help

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who robbed a bank so that he could receive medical treatment in prison has been sentenced to probation.

A Gage County District judge gave 54-year-old Terry L. Bailes a probation sentence of 36 months for attempted robbery of Great Western Bank last October. Bailes will serve probation in Missouri where a friend has agreed to help provide a support system for him.

Judge Rick Schreiner says a probation sentence is highly unusual in a bank robbery case. But he says Bailes acted out of desperation, not to profit.

Bailes developed a hand condition that prevented him from doing simple tasks, which later led to him losing his job and residence. Homeless and without family, Bailes said he thought prison could be the only way to receive medical attention.