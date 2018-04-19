Prisoner Who Killed Cellmate Says He Won’t Fight Execution

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prison inmate who freely admits killing his cellmate faces three judges Thursday who will decide whether he should die for his crime.

The judges will determine whether the circumstances of Patrick Schroeder’s case merit him the death penalty. Last July Schroeder pleaded guilty to choking Terry Berry in the cell they shared at the Tecumseh State Prison in southeast Nebraska. Schroeder already was serving a life sentence for killing a Pawnee City farmer in 2006. Berry was imprisoned for passing back checks.

Schroeder is representing himself at the hearing in Tecumseh and has said he doesn’t intend to fight execution.

He told NET News that he believes in the death penalty, saying, “I believe if you kill somebody it’s kind of an eye for an eye.”