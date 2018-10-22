Prison Staffers Suspended On Allegations Of Excessive Force

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — Two Nebraska prison staffers have been suspended following allegations of excessive force against an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

The Department of Correctional Services says one unidentified staffer was suspended Thursday for the incident in a restrictive housing area.

A department spokeswoman says the inmate was subjected to pressure point control tactics used by prison staff, but did not elaborate. Corrections officials say they launched the investigation after reviewing reports and video of the incident and suspended a second employee Friday.

A statement from Warden Brad Hansen says force was necessary in the incident because the inmate was “combative and aggressive,” but prison authorities are reviewing whether the level of force was appropriate.

Corrections officials say they referred the incident to the Nebraska State Patrol for investigation.