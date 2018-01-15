Principal Says Omaha Virtual School Is Evolving 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Enrollment is up at the Omaha Public Schools’ experiment in online learning at the Virtual School.

Principal Wendy Loewenstein says the school is evolving, “But it’s where we want it to be.”

The school lets students learn at their personal pace through a mix of online and in-class instruction. The free program serves home-schooled students using the online K12 Classroom LLC curriculum bought by the district. The students attend classes led by district teachers at least once a week at a former office space in eastern Omaha.

This year the program serves roughly 210 students in kindergarten through ninth grade. Enrollment was around 130 at the end of the 2016-17 school year — the program’s first — but class offerings went only through eighth grade.