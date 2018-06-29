President Approves Disaster Declaration For Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Nebraska to help with recovery efforts from an April blizzard.

The White House issued the announcement Friday. The declaration allows for federal funding to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by storms and straight-line winds from April 13-18.

The areas affected include 31 counties mostly in central to east-central Nebraska from the state’s southern to its northern borders.

Federal funding will be available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work, the repair or replacement of facilities and for hazard mitigation measures.