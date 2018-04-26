Prescribed Fires Planned

Fire managers on the Pine Ridge Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands hope to take advantage of favorable conditions, including fuel moisture levels and weather to treat acres south of Chadron with prescribed fire. According to Tim Buskirk, Pine Ridge District Ranger, the treatment area prepared, known as the Collons prescribed fire, may occur as early as Tuesday, May 1 and continue through the week.

Buskirk said, “The two main objectives for the Collons prescribed fire, located seven miles southeast of Chadron, are to reduce hazardous fuels within the ponderosa pine stands and reduce the pine encroachment in natural meadows. This will help reduce tree mortality in the event of a wildfire and benefit wildlife habitat.”

Fire is a part of nature and helps maintain the well-being of our forests and grasslands. The prescribed treatments mimic natural fires by reducing forest fuels, recycling nutrients and increasing habitat diversity.

Prescribed fires are managed with firefighter and public safety as the first priority. “We’ve got a great group of firefighters working together to accomplish these prescribed fire projects safely,” Buskirk said.

Smoke may be visible from Highway 385 and 20 and from the communities of Chadron and Hay Springs. For more information, please contact the Pine Ridge Ranger District at 308-432-0300 or visit the office at 125 N. Main Street in Chadron.