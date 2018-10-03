Prep Volleyball Scores – Tuesday, October 2
- Alliance def. Gering, 25-18, 25-23, 25-17
- Garden County def. Minatare, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18
- Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-9, 25-8, 25-7
- Scottsbluff def. Bridgeport, 17-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 15-13
Bayard Triangular
- Kimball def. Bayard, 25-19, 16-25, 25-22
- Kimball def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-21
- Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 19-25, 25-12
Haxton, CO Triangular
- Haxtun def. Creek Valley 2-0
- Leyton vs Creek Valley – No Score Reported
- Haxtun def. Leyton 2-1
Ogallala Triangular
- Ogallala def. Gothenburg, 25-19, 25-16
- Gothenburg def. Valentine, 22-25, 25-12, 25-17
- Ogallala def. Valentine, 25-14, 25-16
