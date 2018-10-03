Panhandle Post

Prep Volleyball Scores – Tuesday, October 2

  • Alliance def. Gering, 25-18, 25-23, 25-17
  • Garden County def. Minatare, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18
  • Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-9, 25-8, 25-7
  • Scottsbluff def. Bridgeport, 17-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 15-13

Bayard Triangular

  • Kimball def. Bayard, 25-19, 16-25, 25-22
  • Kimball def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-21
  • Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 19-25, 25-12

Haxton, CO Triangular

  • Haxtun def. Creek Valley 2-0
  • Leyton vs Creek Valley – No Score Reported
  • Haxtun def. Leyton 2-1

Ogallala Triangular

  • Ogallala def. Gothenburg, 25-19, 25-16
  • Gothenburg def. Valentine, 22-25, 25-12, 25-17
  • Ogallala def. Valentine, 25-14, 25-16

