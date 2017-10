Thursday Volleyball Scoreboard 

Bayard def. Minatare, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 (3-0)

Creek Valley def. Garden County, 25-12, 25-16 (2-0)

Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21 (3-0)

Hyannis def. Banner County, 25-9, 25-9 (2-0)

Hyannis def. Crawford, 25-17, 25-5 (2-0)

South Platte def. Garden County, 25-16, 25-16 (2-0)

