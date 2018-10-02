Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Prep Volleyball Scoreboard and Schedule, October 1-2

by Leave a Comment

 

Prep Volleyball Scoreboard – Monday, October 1

  • Crawford def. Hemingford, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21
  • Gordon/Rushville def. Hay Springs, 26-24, 25-18, 25-7

Prep Volleyball Schedule – Tuesday, October 2

  • Alliance at Gering
  • Bridgeport at Scottsbluff
  • Minatare at Garden County
  • Morrill at Mitchell

Bayard Triangular

  • Kimball vs. Bayard
  • Kimball vs. Potter-Dix
  • Bayard vs. Potter-Dix

Haxton, CO Triangular

  • Creek Valley vs Haxtun
  • Leyton vs Creek Valley
  • Haxtun vs Leyton

Ogallala Triangular

  • Gothenburg vs. Ogallala
  • Valentine vs. Gothenburg
  • Valentine vs. Ogallala

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *