Prep Volleyball Scoreboard and Schedule, October 1-2

Prep Volleyball Scoreboard – Monday, October 1
- Crawford def. Hemingford, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21
- Gordon/Rushville def. Hay Springs, 26-24, 25-18, 25-7
Prep Volleyball Schedule – Tuesday, October 2
- Alliance at Gering
- Bridgeport at Scottsbluff
- Minatare at Garden County
- Morrill at Mitchell
Bayard Triangular
- Kimball vs. Bayard
- Kimball vs. Potter-Dix
- Bayard vs. Potter-Dix
Haxton, CO Triangular
- Creek Valley vs Haxtun
- Leyton vs Creek Valley
- Haxtun vs Leyton
Ogallala Triangular
- Gothenburg vs. Ogallala
- Valentine vs. Gothenburg
- Valentine vs. Ogallala
Leave a Reply