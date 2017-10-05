Prep Volleyball Schedule Thursday

Here’s a glance at high school volleyball match-ups in the Nebraska Panhandle Thursday night:
- Sidney is visiting the 12-5 Alliance Bulldogs who’ve won three of their last four matches.
- Hyannis is 15-1 and on a three match win-streak and plays in the Arthur County Triangular.
- Sutherland comes to Bridgeport with the Bulldogs seeking its 17th win.
- Scottsbluff is at Chadron where the Cardinals are going for three straight victories.
- Bayard heads to Creek Valley, Sioux County is at Edgemont, Bennett County comes down to Gordon/Rushville, Kimball hosts Morrill, Leyton entertains Pine Bluffs, and Caliche is at Potter-Dix.
Leave a Reply