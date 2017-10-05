Prep Volleyball Schedule Thursday

Here’s a glance at high school volleyball match-ups in the Nebraska Panhandle Thursday night:

Sidney is visiting the 12-5 Alliance Bulldogs who’ve won three of their last four matches.

Hyannis is 15-1 and on a three match win-streak and plays in the Arthur County Triangular.

Sutherland comes to Bridgeport with the Bulldogs seeking its 17 th win.

win. Scottsbluff is at Chadron where the Cardinals are going for three straight victories.

Bayard heads to Creek Valley, Sioux County is at Edgemont, Bennett County comes down to Gordon/Rushville, Kimball hosts Morrill, Leyton entertains Pine Bluffs, and Caliche is at Potter-Dix.