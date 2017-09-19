Prep Sports Notebook: Alliance and Mitchell Meet in Volleyball Showdown Tuesday

- The most intriguing high school volleyball match tonight is Alliance against Mitchell. They’re a combined 14-2 and will play at Mitchell.
- Scottsbluff will look for its third win of the fall at Cheyenne South. The Lady Bearcats have lost two straight and all seven match losses this year have come via sweep.
- Hershey is at Kimball: the Longhorns have cooled a bit after winning four of five earlier this month and they’ll try to snap a two-match slide.
- Bayard won its first four matches of the season but has dropped the following five since and plays at the Leyton Triangular along with Garden County. Leyton’s recent six match winning streak – which included two wins over Bayard – was snapped on Saturday by Bridgeport.
- Bridgeport welcomes in Hemingford and Morrill for a triangular. Bridgeport is 10-2 and hasn’t lost a set in three straight matches. Hemingford has seven wins and Morrill is 1-7.
- Creek Valley is another team playing really well, 8-1 after their eight-match win streak was slashed by Potter-Dix Saturday. The Storm goes on the road to Perkins County with Sutherland for triangular play tonight.
- Sidney is at Chase County.
- On the softball diamond dirt Chadron has been playing some excellent softball – 8-2 in its last 10 games and taking two of three at the North Platte Classic over the weekend. Today the Cardinals are home to face Gering for the fourth time – Chadron has won two of three in the fall series. Scottsbluff and Alliance are playing at Scottsbluff.
- Tuesday’s high school girls golf tournament is at Ogallala. Scottsbluff will host a tournament on Thursday.
