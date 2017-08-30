Prep Softball: Chadron’s Dunbar Throws One-Hitter, Alliance Tops Gering

Chadron has its third win of the softball season thanks to a shutout of the Scottsbluff Bearcats Tuesday, 8-0 behind Dana Dunbar’s complete game pitching performance. Dunbar struck out nine batters and only allowed one hit – a fifth inning single.

Kylee Garrett delivered a pair of hits and four RBIs. Payton Underwood had two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Both players doubled to lead the Cardinal batting attack.

Chadron is in the McCook Invite Tournament over Labor Day Weekend.

After starting the season 0-2 Alliance has won four in a row after Tuesday’s 3-1 win at Gering. Alliance will also be in McCook for the holiday weekend.